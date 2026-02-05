IT’S COME TO THIS: Stanford’s Fake Disability Crisis Is America’s Future.

The Stanford Scam: Gaming Disability for Better Dorms

The numbers are damning: 38% of Stanford undergraduates are registered as having a disability. Meanwhile, at community colleges? Three to four percent. The schools that boast the most academically successful students are the ones with the highest “disability” rates—disabilities that you’d think would deter academic success.

“But most students, in my experience, claim less severe ailments, such as ADHD or anxiety. And some “disabilities” are just downright silly. Students claim “night terrors”; others say they “get easily distracted” or they “can’t live with others”. I know a guy who was granted a single room because he needs to wear contacts at night. I’ve heard of a girl who got a single because she was gluten intolerant.” — Elsa Johnson, Nearly 40% of Stanford undergraduates claim they’re disabled. I’m one of them (thetimes.com)

The accommodations are generous: single rooms (instead of cramped triples), extra test time (some students get double), excused absences, late assignments, and even exemptions from class participation for “social anxiety.” The process? A 30-minute Zoom call with minimal skepticism. According to one Stanford student who wrote about her experience, she “probably didn’t even need a doctor’s note.”

Even students with legitimate diagnoses feel the rot. One student with ADHD and Asperger’s admitted: “I probably didn’t deserve the accommodations, given the fact I got into Stanford and could compete at a high academic level.”

Fake Jains and Whole Foods: The Meal Plan Hustle

The gaming doesn’t stop at disability. Stanford requires undergrads to purchase an $7,944 annual meal plan—unless they claim a religious dietary restriction the cafeteria can’t accommodate.

* * * * * * * *

So some students claim to be devout members of the Jain faith, which rejects any food that may cause harm to living creatures—including insects and root vegetables. They spend their meal money at Whole Foods instead, enjoying freshly made salads while their honest classmates eat “burgers made partly from mushroom mix.”

Administrators are powerless. How do you challenge a religious dietary claim without risking a discrimination lawsuit? The university created a system with no verification and wonder why it gets gamed.