FINALLY: How Billie Eilish OBLITERATED the Palestinian Narrative!

At this year’s Grammy’s, Billie Eilish decided to ignore the advice of @rickygervais and speak from her ass, which many people could confuse for her mouth:

Because the claim that “this land was stolen from people who themselves never stole it” is historically false.

It’s false everywhere. False on the North American Continent. False on Japan. False in Africa. False just about everywhere humans have ever existed.

But you know who knows that better than anyone else? The Palestinians.

And Billie Eilish just DESTROYED the narrative that the land was stolen FROM THEM.

Because if she is willing to go back half a millennia with her arbitrary line of distinction, why not more than 2,000 years. It’s Palestinian land? Really? Let’s check who stole the land from the Jews (or Israelis or Hebrews):