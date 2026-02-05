RESPECTS, REALLY? It’s Time to Pay Our Last Respects to The Washington Post.

The body count is over 300 employees, a third of the Post’s workforce. Its books section is gone. Its international reporting will wither and likely die. And, as a point of personal privilege, the Post’s legendary sports section will evaporate. In my daily sportswriting days, there was no better or more talented crew to hang with at various events. I remember at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, I decided one day to write a column on water polo, of which I knew nothing. About five minutes after I sat down, the late Ken Denlinger of the Post sat down next to me. “So,” he said, “what’s going on in the game?” How in the hell do I know, I answered. “Well,” he said, “you’ve been here longer than me. You’re the veteran.” If there’s anything about those days that I miss, it’s the camaraderie of the press box, and it was always a party when the Post gang was there—Tom Boswell at the baseball games, Mike Wilbon and the late John Feinstein at some basketball arena or another, the great Sally Jenkins anywhere. Ominously, and vaguely, Murray said that the revamped Post will consist of efforts that “will be focused on covering politics and government, and the paper will also prioritize coverage of nationals news and features topics like science, health, medicine, technology, climate, and business.”

Instead of respects, how about a little more mockery?

Hear me out on this: rebrand as an alt weekly distributed free at vinyl record stores and laundromats https://t.co/bq00D5bIrK — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 4, 2026

Plus: “I just gotta say it’s truly amazing how journalists can grovel for their jobs while effortlessly maintaining their condescension.”

Update: RB nailed it, too. I’m usually sympathetic to people getting laid off, but not this crew.