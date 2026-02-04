CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: CA ended non-resident carry ban, now will pay challengers’ lawyers $128K.

The deal comes four months after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a new gun law, known as AB 1078, which explicitly granted non-Californians the right to apply for a license to conceal and carry firearms in California, formally ending a longstanding ban.

However, the passage of that law only came after Bonta spent nearly two years in court attempting to defend the ban against legal challenges – a defense that continued up until the moment California lawmakers formally changed the law.

Those challenges were launched in 2023 by a coalition of Second Amendment rights groups and other organizations representing gun owners in California and elsewhere in the U.S.