WELL, LET’S SEE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: ICE lodges detainer for illegal immigrant charged with rape of 14-year-old autistic girl in California. “According to DHS, Vasquez is accused of coercing the victim into his home on New Year’s Eve and sexually assaulting her. The Cathedral City Police Department arrested Vasquez after investigating the reported attack, DHS said. The victim’s name has not been released.”