ED MORRISSEY: The Penny Drops: WaPo on Life Support As Big Layoffs Start?

Bezos did not accumulate his fortune by dumping his wealth into sinkholes for an extended period of time. He and Lewis have tried to bring the Post back to profitability, or at least something close to a break-even status, while its staff balked over its DEI demands and progressive agendas. Downsizing is the inevitable result, and anyone surprised at the outcome simply refused to pay attention. The only question now is whether downsizing will be enough, and thus far, the signs are not encouraging. My friend John Ondrasik sums up the problem:

I do not delight in the dispatch of dutiful defenders of Democracy at the @washingtonpost but its downfall was destined the day they deemed this daft dictum didactic. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dU4lSC8gXu — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) February 4, 2026

Not to mention, this is a paper that’s been running on a half century worth of fumes:

The Washington Post had been running on the reputation from their work in the Watergate era—which is itself a pernicious and self-serving myth—and didn't notice that their paper was getting dominated from the left by the New York Times and from the right by News Corporation. Then… — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) February 4, 2026

Rufo’s tweet continues, “Then they foolishly went all-in on hysterical Resistance Lib content, which was no better than free content from Brooklyn Dad Defiant.”

Ace of Spades adds, “It’s not that #Resistance leftist politics don’t have a market. They do. One third of the country are, alas, woke communist psychopathic nihilists. You should be able to sell a paper appealing to this lunatic cohort:”

The trouble is, every media outlet, pretty much, panders to this same lunatic cohort. They’re all reading from the same depraved Marxist prayer book. Plus, what #Resistance leftists are selling is not at all a difficult product to produce. They’ve shifted from reporting on news, which does take some time and effort, and which is something people will pay for, to just ranting endlessly that Bad Orange Man Is Getting More Orange and More Bad and shrieking the same six propaganda slogans forever. You don’t need an organization that spends $300 million on salaries and rent to do this. Any deranged leftwing imbecile with a $500 camera can do this from their basement. And they’re almost all doing it — so what does any lefty need the lefty press for? The religion has just as many preachers as adherents. That’s too many. Some will need to leave the poisonous church of Marxism and find work that’s actually productive. I can’t imagine what that might end up being, but I’m sure they must be good at something. Right? Right?

What will they end up being? At NewsBusters, Curtis Houck writes, “by closing the sports section and making widespread eliminations to international and local reporting, The Washington Post will look and feel no different than, say, Politico with an editorial page and op-eds. As such, watch for the paper’s paid readership to continue plummeting. And, for anyone who’s been paying attention to media coverage of the Trump era, The Post’s record of virulent anti-Trump hate will do little to assuage new audiences.”

As Ira Stoll asked two years ago: Who Will Be the Washington Post’s Next Owner?

(And how much of a discount will he be able to buy the paper for when Bezos decides his net worth has bled out enough?)