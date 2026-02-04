DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Behar Equates Don Lemon Storming Church to Press Documenting Nazi Concentration Camps.
When the Americans liberated Dachau, after World War II during the Holocaust – after the Holocaust, Dwight D. Eisenhower said take pictures of these concentration camps because years will go by and people will not believe this happened.
So, this administration does not really like somebody like Don Lemon who has a camera, who a position – like we do in a way – to speak to the people and tell them what really is going on. So, you know, God bless Dwight D. Eisenhower and Don Lemon.
Behar never explained what she thought was happening inside the church that warranted her making that analogy.
Easy mistake to make — doesn’t everyone confuse a church service with liberating a concentration camp?
the hottest take yet is that Cities Church in St. Paul is basically another Dachau https://t.co/zcgYwNRHX8
