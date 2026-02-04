SARAH ANDERSON: The Real Reasons Why Latin America Is Moving to the Right. “I’ve seen a lot of you saying this was the work of Donald Trump, but the fact is that this was happening before he was even re-elected. I can’t discount the role he’s played — endorsing and supporting candidates, for example, and, you know, removing a whole dictator from a country overnight with more to come — but, much like our own 2024 elections, the reasons why this big shift is happening are largely domestic.”

Full story at the link.