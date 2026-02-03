OLD AND BUSTED: “What is a Woman?”
The New Hotness?
.@SenTedCruz: "Are we right now on stolen land?"
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos: "I have no idea of the history of this land."
Warner Bros. Discovery exec Bruce Campbell: "Nor do I."
Cruz: "That speaks volumes…that neither of you are willing to say 'hell, no.'" pic.twitter.com/EWwYYUIHZH
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2026
To be fair, this changes everything!
Here Are 12 Fun Crimes You Can Get Away With If You Just Say 'We Are On Stolen Land' https://t.co/ZfDl8xzbvg pic.twitter.com/RavPavc5JV
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 3, 2026