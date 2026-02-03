OLD AND BUSTED: “What is a Woman?”

The New Hotness?

.@SenTedCruz: "Are we right now on stolen land?"

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos: "I have no idea of the history of this land."

Warner Bros. Discovery exec Bruce Campbell: "Nor do I."

Cruz: "That speaks volumes…that neither of you are willing to say 'hell, no.'" pic.twitter.com/EWwYYUIHZH

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2026