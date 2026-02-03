CHANGE: Utah formally expands its Supreme Court by two justices.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has signed legislation expanding the state’s Supreme Court from five justices to seven.

The bill passed the Legislature with more than a two-thirds majority, allowing it to take effect immediately and bypass the usual waiting period for appointing new justices. Cox signed the bill on Saturday.

The Republican governor will now nominate the two new justices, who must be confirmed by the state Senate. Once those seats are filled, Cox will have appointed five of the court’s seven sitting justices.

Republicans largely supported the expansion, arguing it will improve the court’s efficiency. Democrats united in opposition to the measure, suggesting the move was designed to give Republicans a political advantage in upcoming cases.