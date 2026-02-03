UNEXPECTEDLY! Mayor Mamdani is failing at his core job: keeping NYC functioning.

The snow and frigid temps have tested Gotham’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani and, alas, he has not risen to the occasion. Rather, he’s left the city a mess.

Everest-size mountains of garbage have popped up. Unremoved snow, ice and road salt have damaged Con Edison electrical equipment, contributing to power outages.

Most horrifically, 16 people have died on the street — 13 from hypothermia.

Chalk that up to a perverse ideology on the homeless or simple mismanagement, but either way, it represents tragic, unforgivable failure.

There’s more: Mamdani’s Upper East Side neighbors were beyond livid that his Gracie Mansion home was somehow trash-free while snowy, 8-foot garbage heaps went untouched on their streets.