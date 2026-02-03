CHANGE? Disney names parks boss Josh D’Amaro as new CEO to replace Bob Iger.

Josh D’Amaro, who chairs Disney’s hugely successful parks division, will succeed Bob Iger as The Walt Disney Company’s next chief executive next month.

Disney TV and streaming boss Dana Walden, who was thought to be the other leading contender for the CEO role, will become the company’s president and chief creative officer.

Disney announced the succession plan Tuesday morning, ending years of speculation about who would take the place of Iger, 74, atop one of the world’s biggest entertainment companies.