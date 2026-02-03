YES, HE WAS THAT GUY:
Are you the guy who sent pallets of cash to Iran to fund their nuclear weapons program? https://t.co/offITVusJD
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 3, 2026
And Obama sent the money in cash to skirt sanctions.
YES, HE WAS THAT GUY:
Are you the guy who sent pallets of cash to Iran to fund their nuclear weapons program? https://t.co/offITVusJD
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 3, 2026
And Obama sent the money in cash to skirt sanctions.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.