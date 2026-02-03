THE LEFT DOESN’T WANT TO DEFUND THE POLICE, THEY WANT TO BE THE POLICE: Border Control.

WATCH: Community defenders stop an out of state vehicle at the filter blockade, run the plate through a database, and confirm whether the vehicle is affiliated with abductors before letting it through. pic.twitter.com/PqBXlhIHb7

This "checkpoint" looks lame, but it's the start of a network of what will become stronger and more numerous checkpoints.

Such illegal checkpoints are early nodes of an illegal policing system characteristic of insurgencies worldwide.

Loyal citizens should take them down. https://t.co/4s0A268rlu

— J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 3, 2026