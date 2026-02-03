NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Over 100 mortar shells found in UNRWA bags in Gaza.

IDF troops located and destroyed a cache of more than 100 mortar shells during mop-up operations on the Israeli side of the Gaza ceasefire line, the military says.

According to the IDF, the 110 mortars, several rockets, and other military equipment were stored inside repurposed UNRWA bags.

The cache was located by troops of the 7th Armored Brigade, who are stationed on the eastern side of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip.