GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY: 16 Dead in NYC From Warmth of Collectivism.
At least 16 people have died outdoors in New York City after a winter storm and days of subfreezing temperatures, intensifying scrutiny of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D.) handling of the cold snap and his decision to halt the removal of homeless encampments.
The death toll climbed to 16, Mamdani announced Monday, and hypothermia played a role in at least 13 of the deaths. Fourteen New Yorkers died from Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Mamdani announced in December that he would drop former mayor Eric Adams’s policy of clearing homeless encampments and encouraging people to go to shelters, saying that displacement was ineffective. Critics argue the reversal left the homeless vulnerable when temperatures plunged.
Adams said he pleaded with Mamdani not to abandon the city’s established policy. “I begged him not to reverse our policy that kept homeless New Yorkers from freezing outdoors in makeshift encampments,” Adams wrote Thursday on X. “He didn’t listen.”
“Reinstate the policy now. Every day of delay risks more lives,” the former mayor said.
Mamdani on Monday, though, said that “It does not appear there’s any relationship between encampments and what we’ve seen with these 16 New Yorkers.”
The mayor also took heat from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.). “So much for the ‘warmth of collectivism,’” Stefanik said. “The cold hard truths of Socialism have arrived in NYC. People are literally dying on the streets in the cold because of inexperience, ineptitude, and a dehumanizing radical ideology.”
The optics of this risk backfiring very badly on our theater kid mayor:
Instead of using the tools available to get people who are clearly mentally incapable of surviving on the streets into care during freezing weather, a nonprofit is handing out blankets with Mamdani's name on them, as a form of protest. No gloves. No hats. No real intervention.
— Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) February 2, 2026
UPDATE: While Mamdani is the only open communist of blue city mayors, he’s far alone in his incompetence:
It’s not quite that if you elect a Democrat, you’re signing on for at least one term of poorly run government. But in one big U.S. city after another, highly touted mayors — all progressive Democrats, of course — are proving deeply subpar in delivering services when their cities need them most.
The failures of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are well-documented. Closer to home for me, Muriel Bowser is in the final year of a twelve-year run as mayor of the District of Columbia, isn’t running for reelection, and apparently is gripped by what the high schoolers used to call “senioritis.”
As you likely know, one week ago, the northeast got hit by a major snow and ice storm. Bowser attended a party at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Thursday, while her city still hadn’t completed the basic duty of plowing the streets.
The virtue signal to reward ratio is astonishing:
In all seriousness: the fundamental practical message of the Democratic Party is that you should expect to pay European-level taxes for South African-level public services. Nobody in the Party really offers a solution, though their brightest think we should build more housing.
— Dean W. Ball (@deanwball) January 31, 2026