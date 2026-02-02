WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S: How Bernie Sanders built a device to give himself ‘cosmos-shattering orgasms.’

Bernie Sanders was a follower of the ‘Father of Free Love’ in his youth and built himself a device so he could achieve ‘cosmos-shattering orgasms’, according to a new book on the senator.

He was heavily influenced by the controversial sex therapist Wilhelm Reich who believed that liberation could be achieved via enhanced climaxes.

During his 20s and while at college, Sanders became a devotee of Reich, an Austrian psychoanalyst, who believed that a universal energy called ‘orgone’ powered everything.

Reich constructed a shed-like device called an ‘Orgone Accumulator’ which supposedly collected energy to be later released in the form of explosive orgasms.

According to the upcoming book ‘Bernie for Burlington’, Sanders saw Reich’s teaching as the ‘answer’ to his own hardscrabble childhood.

Such was his devotion to Reich that he even built his own orgone orgasm device, a 5ft-long prayer mat made of copper wire with spikes on it that he slept on to channel the ‘energy’ into his body, author Dan Chiasson claims.

Chiasson, a poet and journalist who is a regular contributor to The New Yorker magazine, grew up in Burlington, the largest city in Vermont, where a the now 84-year-old Sanders became mayor before becoming a US Representative and then Senator.

The book charts Sanders’s ideological development as a democratic socialist and says that he was ‘deeply influenced’ by Reich, who ‘connected political liberation with the successful cultivation of cosmos-shattering orgasms’.