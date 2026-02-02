ACE OF SPADES: Major British Labour Politician Pressured to Resign Over Epstein Payoffs; Epstein Had a Secret Baby?

The former cabinet minister had already come under pressure over the second allegation that his husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, had received £ 10,000 from Epstein about two months after the registered sex offender was released from prison in 2009.

Mandelson directly referenced one of the claims when announcing his resignation from the Labour party. Bank statements held among the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice appear to show that in 2003 to 2004 the disgraced financier paid a total of $75,000 (£54,750) into bank accounts of which Mandelson — then a Labour MP — was believed to be a beneficiary.

Filed related to the paedophile financier suggest that Mandy may have received $75,000 from Epstein and also lobbied against a tax on British bankers’ bonuses. Mandelson says he has no record of the payments. Documents released by the US Department of Justice in recent days suggest that Epstein also sent £10,000 to Peter Mandelson’s partner Reinaldo Avila da Silva in 2009. Mandelson did not comment on this report and there is no suggestion Da Silva was involved in any wrongdoing. But what seems all too clear is that Mandelson’s Achilles heel – his love of associating with powerful, wealthy men – has led to his final downfall.

Mandelson’s statement last night was more graceful than some of his more defiant public pronouncements in the past. (Who can forget his Gloria Gaynor-esque statement in 2001 that “I’m a fighter, not a quitter”?) He declared that “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this. Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.” Even allowing for the conditionals attached, he knew that the game was up, and so announced that: “While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party.”

Mandelson was right to use a phrase that the other embattled Epstein veteran Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to have been unable to utter: “I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now”. But given that the one-time master of the dark arts is no longer seen in the House of Lords, his resignation from Labour means that, at the age of 72, Mandelson has now effectively quit public life.