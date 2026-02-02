REAL MONEY: Medi-Cal spends $608M monthly on cooking, cleaning home services, even for illegal immigrants. “These services are part of a federally-and-state-funded program called In-Home Supportive Services, which was designed to get people assistance at home without having to move to an expensive facility. But the program has grown so rapidly that it is responsible for 41% of job gains in California since January 2019, when Gov. Gavin Newsom took office.”

Nope, nothing fishy about that.

More here: 18 Percent of Fed-Funded Home Health Care Is in Los Angeles County, and Fraud Is Rampant.