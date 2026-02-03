GOOD: JP Morgan Finally Backs Down, Agrees to Reverse Discriminatory Anti-Gun Business Practices.

That’s a welcome reversal of policy after NSSF met with JPMorgan Chase officials to work to end the discriminatory policy. It’s also the most recent of the big banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup that have shifted banking service policies that previously froze out members of the firearm industry.

Chase Business Banking CEO Ben Walter has issued a letter acknowledging the old banking playbook is no longer sustainable. NSSF is encouraged by the development and like the others, is taking a “Trust, but verify” approach.

For years, lawful firearm and ammunition businesses have faced a quiet but very real threat: being choked off from routine financial services, not because of objective risk, but because of cultural and political animus.

The tactics have been familiar — account closures without meaningful explanation, shifting “policy” justifications, even the catch-all “reputational risk” euphemism used to deny service to constitutionally protected commerce.