THE WRATH OF KIRK: William Shatner’s fiber commercial is on pace to get more views than the woke new Star Trek show.

This is a real ad: [Warning: It’s a fiber commercial, so there’s PG-13 potty humor]

On X alone, Shatner’s ad has racked up 1 million views. The premiere of the woke Star Trek show, meanwhile, only had 1300 live viewers on YouTube and was eventually pulled after only 218,000 views in nine days, with 8,000 likes and 27,000 dislikes. Geeks & Gamers put it this way: One man boldly going with a bowl of cereal just outperformed an entire streaming rollout. That should worry Paramount far more than any dislike counter ever could.

There are only three cast members of the original show still alive, and by far, Shatner is the biggest star, so if he wants to cash in at age 94 on the enormous goodwill he’s built up over the decades for starring in a beloved TV and movie series, he deserves every dollar he gets for such an ad. Conversely, the showrunners of the various streaming versions of Trek deserve all of the scorn they’re receiving for ruining the franchise they inherited.

As far as the actual cereal that Shatner is promoting though, let’s face it, it’s no Colon Blow: