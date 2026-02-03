THIS IS NO TIME TO GO ALL WOBBLY: More Than 60% Of Midterm Voters Support Deporting Illegal Immigrants, Poll Finds.

Cygnal’s memo reports that 73% of likely midterm voters say entering the United States without legal permission constitutes breaking the law, a view shared by 82% of swing voters, 70% of independents, and 99% of Republicans, while only 48% of Democrats agree.

The firm argues that this baseline perception shapes attitudes toward enforcement, with 61% of voters supporting deportation of people in the country illegally, including 64% of swing voters and 59% of independents. Democrats break sharply in the opposite direction, with 67% opposing deportation.

According to the survey, 54% of midterm voters back ICE’s enforcement role, compared with 59% of swing voters, 52% of independents, and 94% of Republicans. Democrats again diverge, with 81% opposing ICE enforcement. Cygnal notes that 58% of voters oppose defunding ICE, including 66% of swing voters and 92% of Republicans, while 68% of Democrats support defunding the agency.

The firm says Democrats begin with a D+4 advantage on the generic ballot among all midterm voters, but that margin disappears when voters are told Democrats want to defund ICE, shifting the race to R+0.