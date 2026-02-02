NO. NEXT QUESTION? Can AI Movie Stars Replace the Genuine Article?

Much of Hollywood, to say nothing of moviegoing audiences at large, have resigned themselves to the idea that most of what we do will soon be replaced by AI. Judging by the general tenor of the comments I receive, many of my regular readers are actively rooting for this outcome. And if the various creative guilds (WGA/DGA/SAG) decide to go on strike later this summer, you can bet that this fear of AI will be one of the primary reasons why they do so. But given that Hollywood rushed headlong into streaming without understanding how the economics would work (spoiler alert: they don’t), before we enthusiastically embrace our new AI overlords we should, at least for one brief moment, resist the tech bro impulse to “move fast and break things” and ask a few important questions… questions like “what is a movie star?”

Most of the time, if you press someone in Hollywood for an answer, the one you’ll get will not be particularly useful or practical. Often the answer will sound a bit like the famous quote from Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart who, while discussing the definition of pornography, said “I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it.”

My own personal definition of what makes a movie star has always been some version of this… “a movie star is someone who takes your breath away the first time you see them on film, even when they’re doing nothing at all.”