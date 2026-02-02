NICE: Manufacturing Activity Returns to Expansion in January.

The ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Manufacturing PMI entered expansion territory in January, registering 52.6%. This figure is a 4.7-point increase compared to December’s seasonally adjusted reading and the first time manufacturing activity has expanded since February 2025.

“In January, U.S. manufacturing activity returned to expansion territory, with improvements in all five subindexes that make up the PMI (new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries and inventories),” says Susan Spence, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing business survey committee. A reading below 50% represents contraction.

The new orders index entered expansion territory last month, growing 9.7 points from 47.4% in December to 57.1% in January. The production index is growing at a faster rate, registering 55.9% in January, 5.2 points higher than December’s 50.7%.