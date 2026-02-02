PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot:

Let's talk about the opening part of this statement: "nobody is illegal on stolen land." We can break it down, but we should also know what it is. What we are looking at is Chinese-style political sloganeering called "tifa" (提法).

Communist communications ever since Mao took… https://t.co/OPEfOnL9FI

— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) February 2, 2026