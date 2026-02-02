CHANGE:
BREAKING: Costa Rica right-winger Laura Fernandez just CRUSHED the socialist party in the presidential election after campaigning on cracking down on criminality Bukele-style.
Fernandez is yet another Trump ally in the Western Hemisphere. She met with Marco Rubio last year. pic.twitter.com/pxPIO8akfw
— George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2026
Make the Western Hemisphere Great Again.
Tangentially related in Venezuela: That Must Have Been One Heck of a Phone Call. “The actions that have followed in the few days since sort of give you an idea of exactly how that phone call went down. I’m guessing Trump may have reminded her that there could easily be a ‘second wave.'”