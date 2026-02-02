CHANGE:

BREAKING: Costa Rica right-winger Laura Fernandez just CRUSHED the socialist party in the presidential election after campaigning on cracking down on criminality Bukele-style.

Fernandez is yet another Trump ally in the Western Hemisphere. She met with Marco Rubio last year. pic.twitter.com/pxPIO8akfw

— George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2026