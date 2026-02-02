RESIST: LAPD Says It Will Not Enforce Gavin Newsom’s Mask Ban For ICE Agents.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the policy makes little sense from a safety standpoint, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. He called the law a poor public policy decision that lacked proper consideration.

We are in line with our federal partners on everything except immigration enforcement,” McDonnell said. “What we’ve seen since June here in Los Angeles and seen across the country, we’re as frustrated as everybody else — about the way that’s being done.”

McDonnell told reporters at a news conference that one armed agency confronting another over a misdemeanor creates unnecessary conflict, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. He said his department’s job is to de-escalate situations rather than escalate them.