THAT WOULD BE NICE: Former Trump economic official Gary Cohn says Kevin Warsh will ‘take the Fed back to its traditional’ norms.

“He was instrumental in that crisis,” Cohn said. “Kevin was the point person at the Fed — he was involved in every one of those discussions. And I truly believe, without Kevin’s expertise, and without Kevin being there, we would not have come out of the 2008 crisis as well as we have.”

The president’s selection of Warsh as his nominee was expected to be viewed as a safe choice on Wall Street given his monetary policy experience and well-established views on inflation.

Cohn said he expects Warsh to “stay out of a lot of the non-financial issues,” while he is “going to be involved, obviously, in setting interest rate policy.”