MOVE FAST AND BREAK CITIES: ‘Midtermunition’: Mamdani Is Already Trashing New York to Third-World Status. “Both Spanberger and Mamdani ran on the promise to make life more affordable for their voters. Within a month of moving into their new digs both are working to slam their voters with massive new taxation.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.