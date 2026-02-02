LOL, LINKEDIN: Conservative group blasts LinkedIn for removing pro-ICE post, labeling it ‘hateful.’

“.@DHSgov is carrying out the essential task of keeping our country safe,” State Freedom Caucus Network posted on Jan. 27 on multiple platforms, including X and LinkedIn.

“Biden let over 10M illegal aliens enter our states, many being violent criminals and pedophiles. Every state must ensure collaboration with ICE and CBP to remove them. Our caucuses are on the frontlines leading their states to support @POTUS’s mission to keep Americans safe!”

On Thursday, SFCN revealed a screenshot showing that while the post had been allowed by X, it was flagged as “hateful speech” by LinkedIn and removed.

“Apparently protecting children is ‘hate,’ but letting actual predators roam free is fine,” SFCN wrote. “@elonmusk doesn’t censor us, but @LinkedIn does! We’ll be deleting our account as a result.”