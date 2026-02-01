CHANGE: Denmark unveils legal reform to allow the worst foreign criminals to be deported.

Denmark unveiled a legal reform on Friday allowing foreigners who have been sentenced to at least one year of unconditional imprisonment for serious crimes to be deported.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measure would affect any foreign national convicted of serious offences, such as aggravated assault and rape, though she acknowledged the idea — part of a series of legal changes — could conflict with European human rights conventions.