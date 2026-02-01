DISPATCHES FROM THE NATIONAL FELONS LEAGUE: NFL’s Super Bowl Chief Kindness Officer has checkered past.
NFL officially appointed influential storyteller Dhar Mann as its first-ever Chief Kindness Officer and Creator of the Week for Super Bowl LX.
To this point, Schefter’s tweet is the only actual news on this topic. The NFL has not said what duties the Chief Kindness Officer will have. Maybe it’s going to strictly enforce taunting and roughing the passer penalties and demanding that players shake hands after every play? Maybe it will be going around Super Bowl Media Day and only asking questions about what their favorite ice cream flavor is? Maybe Mann will be in the broadcast booth and join Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth as NBC’s kindness expert.
Dhar Mann is a name that’s probably not familiar to too many NFL fans. And his selection by the NFL one is quite a bizarre one given the normally safe and conservative way that the league does business.
Mann first entered the headlines in 2012 when he was charged with 13 felonies for defrauding the city of Oakland through his medical marijuana business. He later pled no contest to five of those charges and was sentenced to probation.
After those legal troubles, Mann shifted to content creation where he found much greater success. His YouTube page Dhar Mann Studios has over 25 million subscribers. The content is mainly scripted short movies around 20-30 minutes in length that features some celebrity appearances and thought-provoking titles like “Mikey Falls in Love with YouTuber” and “Vegan Teacher Bans All Meat Inside School.” The videos are quite popular and have an uplifting meaning, which is clearly what inspired the NFL to partner with him.
The ozone layer of NFL management is determined to make its product the dreaded “second screen” in the background while everyone is concentrating on their iPhones and iPads. I greatly miss the days when Pete Rozelle would have laughed in an interviewer’s face had he suggested the league needed a “chief kindness officer:”
This 1977 CBS NFL Today intro is fucking spectacular. The plays get progressively more illegal and fucked up to the point I was almost expecting some guy to get murdered on the field by the end. Do yourself a favor and watch this.
