OLD AND BUSTED: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.

The New Coldness? Two Memphis leaders question whether snow was man-made.

A new debate on snow is heating up online with posts from two Memphis City Council members, one of whom claims she’s getting threats over the post. Pearl Walker and Yolanda Cooper-Sutton shared social media posts this week questioning whether the snow that fell across the city was real, or possibly man-made. The topic is trending on TikTok. The comments quickly took off online, drawing strong reaction as crews across Memphis were still dealing with icy roads, school closures, and cleanup from one of the city’s more significant winter storms in recent years.

I blame the Rothschilds.

