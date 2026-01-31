BACK AND TO THE LEFT. BACK AND TO THE LEFT:
It has indeed somehow become even worse https://t.co/oTiJlVombp
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026
BACK AND TO THE LEFT. BACK AND TO THE LEFT:
It has indeed somehow become even worse https://t.co/oTiJlVombp
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.