D.C. MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER SEEN DRINKING, POSING FOR PHOTOS AT MAYORAL CONVENTION WITH CITY ON ICE:

Retiring D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was seen drinking with fellow mayors at a hotel bar and snapping photos with fans inside the Marriott Marquis downtown on Thursday for this year’s U.S. Conference of Mayors as the streets and sidewalks of her city remain covered in snow and ice, according to a conference attendee.

“She had no care in the world,” the attendee said.

Approaching a week after the snowstorm ended, tons of streets and sidewalks in the nation’s capital remain unsalted, unplowed, and extremely icy, including on Pennsylvania Avenue. Where plows have made their rounds and K-12 schools have finally reopened, many sidewalks and cross walks remain blockaded by treacherous ice-packed snow banks.

Politicians, particularly mayors, tend to come under close scrutiny when bad weather hits and residents hold them responsible for the city’s response. Bowser, however, is not running for reelection.

Bowser’s decision to spend an evening this week drinking with fellow politicians as her city remains a sheet of ice is reminiscent the same political instincts she demonstrated over the summer, when she fled town to pick up her daughter in Martha’s Vineyard the same week President Donald Trump announced his federal takeover of the nation’s capital.