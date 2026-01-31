ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Mamdani Voter Ezra Klein Tries, Fails To Achieve Solidarity With Student Activists Who Called Him a ‘Zionist Pig.’

The student agitator accused Klein of enabling Israel’s so-called genocide in Gaza. The columnist, whose speaking fees typically run from $40,000 to $70,000, sought to assure the shrieking activist that he also despised Israel, which he said was tormenting Palestinians through “apartheid and subjugation.” The activist kept ranting about fascism, so Klein pleaded for his attention. “Buddy, buddy, talk to me,” he said. “I am right here.” They didn’t care.

The anti-Israel agitators made their way to exit, chanting as they went. “Ezra Klein, you’re a liar, you set Palestine on fire,” they shouted. “Every time Ezra lies, a neighborhood in Gaza dies.” They soon joined other protesters outside the venue, clapping along to more chants about how Sarah Lawrence was inviting fascists and protecting Zionism.

“Welcome to Sarah Lawrence,” Judd quipped. Klein thanked her for the courtesy.

Klein appeared somewhat surprised when the activists refused to engage with him. “Why do you think I deny what’s going on in Gaza?” he asked the terrorist sympathizer. “I don’t think you know what I think.”

It’s safe to assume the student activists didn’t know much about anything. Klein has not shied away from criticizing Israel, which he has argued is on the verge of becoming a “pariah state.” He voted for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani (D.) and said he didn’t think there was “anything anti-Semitic about him at all.” He has described “anti-Zionists” of the left as promoting universal human rights, even if they occasionally hold “dumb signs at protest rallies.” In Klein’s view, it’s the right-wing anti-Semites who are motivated by racial animus.