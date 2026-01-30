THE WORST OF DON LEMON (Post-Arrest Edition):

On Friday, it was reported that Don Lemon was arrested for his part in the invasion of a St. Paul, MN church. The notoriously leftist Lemon (he’s a multiple winner of MRC’s Worst Quote of the Year) was so biased that he actually got fired from CNN.

For a look at the worst of Lemon’s time at CNN see here.

Since Lemon was canned from his CNN show, he has continued his horrible ways as podcaster.

The following are just some of the worst outbursts from his post-CNN career:

And from Jim Treacher: Don Lemon Arrested for Breaking the Law.

The only people whose First Amendment rights have been infringed here are the congregants at the church Don Lemon invaded. He was part of the planning, he trespassed and refused to leave, and he called those churchgoers “white supremacists.” To make matters worse, he’s even profiting from his crimes. And we know everything he did because he was stupid enough to record it the whole time. Don Lemon’s desperation for relevance is not a pass to break the law. A microphone is not a shield against the consequences of his actions. If you disagree, why don’t you give us your home address so we can do the same to you? No? Well, why do you hate journalism?

If only Mohamed Atta had brought his smart phone: