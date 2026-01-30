ED MORRISSEY: Don Lemon Arrested On Federal Charges.

Lemon has hired Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell to represent him…Lowell is a very accomplished attorney, and if I were in this kind of trouble, I’d be lucky to have him (and very, very broke in the end). However, this defense is a loser for several reasons, the first of which is that Lemon wasn’t the only party to this incident that had First Amendment rights at stake. The First Amendment protects the right to freedom of religious expression, the core of which is the right to worship in one’s own church in peace. Even people claiming to be journalists can’t interrupt worship services and demand impromptu “interviews” with the minister or celebrant, especially inside the church on private property. Lemon filmed himself preparing with the instigators outside before invading the church, and his “interview” consisted of demanding answers to the instigators’ claims and demands.

Next up, the criminal statutes involved do not have “journalist” exceptions. Neither the FACE Act nor the Ku Klux Klan act allow for disruption of church services for the purpose of “journalism.” Nate the Lawyer covered both of these statutes in the video below shortly after the crime occurred, mainly focusing on the Klan Act. Nate’s conclusion is that Lowell has his work cut out for him.