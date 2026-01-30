TO BE FAIR, FAVREAU ISN’T JUST A HACK, HE’S A HAM-FISTED HACK WHO HELPED ESTABLISH CREATE THE CURRENT MESS:

Kamala Harris literally arrested a legitimate journalist because she didn't like he had exposed Planned Parenthood for the barbaric and illegal practice of selling aborted baby parts. You voted for her anyway. Don't pretend you care about this. https://t.co/FNWvtxA2wE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 30, 2026

More:

Left-wingers have gotten really used to being able to jail their opponents while threatening the jailing of more of their opponents as a way to avoid liability for crimes they commit. Those days are over. Whatever deference once existed, they blew it up. pic.twitter.com/scrM71pPBK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2026

We warned the Left for 15 years that they wouldn’t like it when the Right started playing by their new rules, but they didn’t listen.