BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents for His Role in Church Mob.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

Communists think Don Lemon was arrested because he’s the political opposition and not for anything he did because that’s how communists themselves think the justice system should be used. https://t.co/aG0tE2gxQE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 30, 2026

Plus:

A federal grand jury indicted Don Lemon. He was not just magically arrested. A federal grand jury indicted Don Lemon. He was not just magically arrested. A federal grand jury indicted Don Lemon. He was not just magically arrested. Pass it on… — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) January 30, 2026

When Trump was indicted it was treated as proof of guilt.