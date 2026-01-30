IF YOU THINK MISSILE DEFENSE IS EXPENSIVE, TRY LOSING A CITY: U.S. Approves Quadrupled THAAD Interceptor Production to Counter Rising Missile Threats. “U.S. Company Lockheed Martin has signed a landmark framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to expand Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor production from 96 to 400 units per year. This decisive industrial ramp-up responds to advanced missile threats and signals a Pentagon shift toward sustained high-volume strategic defense manufacturing.”