WELL, GOOD: Paul introduces legislation to halt welfare funding for non-citizens.
Of course, if the Dems don’t kill it, I suspect the Republicans will let it die on the vine.
WELL, GOOD: Paul introduces legislation to halt welfare funding for non-citizens.
Of course, if the Dems don’t kill it, I suspect the Republicans will let it die on the vine.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.