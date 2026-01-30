WELL, GOOD: Canadians Tell Their Authoritarian Government Where They Can Put Their Gun Confiscation Scheme.

Canadian media is reporting that half of all the provinces, plus the Northwest Territory and Yukon governments are telling Ottawa the country’s massive gun “buyback” scheme is a non-starter, and they will not participate.

“This is a remarkable—and welcome—wake-up call to Canada’s liberal national government, and it is long overdue,” said Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, one of the largest U.S. gun rights organizations. “Gun control in Canada has crossed the line when it pushes a massive ‘buyback,’ which is really nothing more than compensated confiscation. What the governments in those provinces, and the territories are saying on behalf of the citizens is that this massive gun control scheme is a non-starter.”

According to published reports, the Newfoundland and Labrador government is the latest to reject the gun “buyback” proposal, for which Canada’s federal government has reportedly allocated $250 million to compensate gun owners for the firearms they would be required to surrender because they were banned by the stroke of a pen.