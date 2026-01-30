SALENA ZITO: Deluzio wants ICE reforms not defunding.

Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he is not calling for the defunding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Instead, he wants to see reforms after the chaos surrounding their operations in Minneapolis became deadly.

Deluzio, a Navy veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who completed three deployments, including a tour in Iraq, said the reforms he wants included in a spending bill would focus on ending the detention and deportation of Americans and upholding the sanctity of judicial warrants.

“They’re common sense ones. And if you talk to local cops, they know that deescalation is a part of that,” he said, adding, “Deescalation is good policing, and that’s what we should expect out of our federal agents.”

His pragmatic approach is starkly different from the strident rhetoric made on the other end of the state by Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner, who vowed to prosecute ICE agents at an “ICE OUT” press conference on Wednesday in front of City Hall.