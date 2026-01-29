STAY TUNED: Iran’s Doomsday Clock Is So Close To Midnight, the Ball Is Dropping.

On the movement of assets front, the Lincoln is pretty much ready to go, and has gone dark.

BREAKING: 🚨🇺🇸 USS Abraham Lincoln has gone dark, with no transponder or communication, signaling possible preparation for action against Iran. pic.twitter.com/SX0O7GIBUJ — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) January 29, 2026

And another carrier group is now on the way. Say hello to the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush.

BREAKING A third US carrier strike group, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), is moving into the Middle East theater. Encircling Iran ? pic.twitter.com/sXq4UE6S8A — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) January 28, 2026

That’s an awful lot of firepower. Included in those carrier groups are destroyers, submarines, as well as the jets on board the Lincoln and Bush. One destroyer, the Delbert D. Black, should be on station about now to help Israel with missile defense/intercepts.

US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) has been confirmed by officials as entering the region as of yesterday. It's last position was departing NSA Souda Bay, Crete on the 26th. It joins the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Both… https://t.co/ulUetefvj4 — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) January 28, 2026

As for land assets, Secretary of State/National Security Advisor Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday that there were around 40,000 American troops stationed across eight or nine bases across the greater Middle East. That’s a lot of well-trained bodies to throw at a problem if necessary. With regard to air capabilities, besides the planes on the carriers, we had all sorts of other not normal flights taking place over the last couple days.

Including, but far from limited to: US ‘nuke sniffer’ arrives in UK after Trump threatens Iran. “A US air force plane dubbed the ‘nuke sniffer’ has landed in Britain amid growing tensions with the Iranian regime. The USAF WC-135R Constant Phoenix jet, which is used to detect radioactive particles in the atmosphere, has touched down at RAF Mildenhall, an American airbase in Suffolk. It comes amid growing speculation that the US is considering striking Iran, following last June’s attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities.”