KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: ICE Protest Teachers Are Trump’s Reminder to Shutter Dept. of Education. “Look, if the protest brats want to cut off their snotty noses to spite their stupid faces, I’ve got no problem with that. What’s really galling me is that there are schools closing here in Tucson to join the protest. It’s a perfect snapshot of all that is wrong in this country right now. It’s the public school union teachers who are the root of leftist evil in the United States.”