HE REALLY LOST HIS HEAD: Durbin Used Fake AI Picture of Alex Pretti Shooting on Senate Floor.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) used a fake AI photo of the Alex Pretti shooting on the Senate floor to condemn the Trump administration’s actions in Minnesota.

I’m not kidding.

Notice anything?

Um, the agent on his knees does not have a head.

How did anyone on his staff not notice anything? The first thing I noticed was the agent with no head! How do you miss it when you blow up the photo!?

Then again, the staff probably knows that nothing matters and anything that comes after won’t gain traction.