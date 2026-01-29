HE REALLY LOST HIS HEAD: Durbin Used Fake AI Picture of Alex Pretti Shooting on Senate Floor.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) used a fake AI photo of the Alex Pretti shooting on the Senate floor to condemn the Trump administration’s actions in Minnesota.
I’m not kidding.
Notice anything?
Um, the agent on his knees does not have a head.
How did anyone on his staff not notice anything? The first thing I noticed was the agent with no head! How do you miss it when you blow up the photo!?
Then again, the staff probably knows that nothing matters and anything that comes after won’t gain traction.
Related: M-SNOW’s Nicolle Wallace Displays AI-Enhanced Alex Pretti Photo.
It's somehow a perfect pratfall! At the top of her Monday MS NOW show, Nicolle Wallace aired an AI-enhanced image of "nonviolent bystander" Alex Pretti as she alleged Trump demands "you not believe your eyes and ears" on this. She says we can see the facts "with our own eyes." pic.twitter.com/Dd5aX0J7SN
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 29, 2026