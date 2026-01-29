AND NOW, A WORD FROM GUS FRING: Sociopath Giancarlo Esposito Willing to See 50 Million (Other) People Die for His Revolution.
Actor Giancarlo Esposito crystallized today’s Democrat Party by admitting he is willing to see people die to fulfill his revolution.
This is a direct quote, per the far-left Variety, and these are the words of a narcissistic sociopath. Block quotes are Variety’s…
This is time for a revolution — and they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting. We have to stand up to it. They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world].
Don’t you get it, you over-privileged, leftist dummies?
Do you not see it?
You bored, spoiled brats attempting fill the God-shaped hole in your soul by attacking law enforcement, destroying private property, and provoking violence are nothing more or less than cannon fodder to Democrat Party elites like Giancarlo Esposito.
"Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I'm willing to make." https://t.co/PiklVQsEef pic.twitter.com/JaViRExGO2
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 29, 2026
Christian Toto adds, “and remember, Disney fired Gina Carano for pleading for tolerance but this actor will face zero repercussions.”
Neither will ’80s it-girl Molly Ringwald:
"I don’t think I need to remind you — I’ll just give a little history lesson here — if you look at what happened in France, where I lived for a few years in my twenties, they were taken over by the Nazis. They were invaded, they were taken over, and a lot of people, a lot of…
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 29, 2026
They are playing a very dangerous game, and they don’t even know they’re playing it
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 29, 2026