AND NOW, A WORD FROM GUS FRING: Sociopath Giancarlo Esposito Willing to See 50 Million (Other) People Die for His Revolution.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito crystallized today’s Democrat Party by admitting he is willing to see people die to fulfill his revolution.

This is a direct quote, per the far-left Variety, and these are the words of a narcissistic sociopath. Block quotes are Variety’s…

This is time for a revolution — and they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting. We have to stand up to it. They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world].

Don’t you get it, you over-privileged, leftist dummies?

Do you not see it?

You bored, spoiled brats attempting fill the God-shaped hole in your soul by attacking law enforcement, destroying private property, and provoking violence are nothing more or less than cannon fodder to Democrat Party elites like Giancarlo Esposito.