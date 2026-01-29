CHANGE: Elon Musk says Tesla will stop producing its S and X models as it shifts to making robots.

The announcement signals an end of an era. The two vehicles — introduced in 2012 and 2015, respectively — helped to move electric cars from the consumer fringe into the mainstream. They also fueled Tesla’s rise from a startup into the world’s most valuable automaker.

Musk announced the phase-out on a call with investors and Wall Street analysts, saying it was part of his effort to overhaul Tesla’s operations to focus on robotaxis and humanoid robots.

“We expect to wind down S and X production next quarter and basically stop production,” he said, adding that the company would continue to support the vehicles for as long as people have them.

“That is slightly sad, but it’s time to bring the S and X programs to an end, and it’s part of our overall shift to an autonomous future,” he said.