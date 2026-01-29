TRAVEL: ‘A betrayal’: Southwest’s new plus size policy leaves some passengers unable to fly.

A new Southwest Airlines policy that requires plus-sized passengers to buy an extra seat if they “encroach” onto the seat next to theirs is sparking disappointment, anguish and frustration among leagues of larger bodied people across the U.S. who long relied on the airline as their carrier of choice.

Southwest’s new “customer of size” policy, which takes effect Tuesday, requires plus-sized passengers who cannot fit entirely within one seat to purchase a second one. That’s regardless of whether the seat next to them is empty.